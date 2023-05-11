Bajaj Avenger Street 220 to be relaunched soon

Bajaj Auto is on a road to revival with its motorcycles and the company is all set to bring back the Avenger Street 220 to the market. Dealerships tell HT Auto that the bike is all set to make a comeback soon. The Bajaj Avenger Street 220 will join the Avenger Cruise 220 already on sale, along with the entry-level Avenger Street 160 .

Unlike the Cruise 220, the Bajaj Avenger Street 220 gets a simpler appearance with fewer chrome elements. The styling is the same as the Street 160 complete with the round headlamp, blacked-out engine, fork gaiters, black alloy wheels, and a smaller pillion backrest. The Street 220 also gets a small flyscreen and a flat handlebar, as compared to the tall windscreen and raised handlebar on the Cruise 220.

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is already on sale priced at ₹ 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Bajaj Avenger Street 220 will employ the familiar 220 cc single-cylinder engine that was updated recently to serve its purpose on the Cruise 220. It’s the same unit found on the recently revived Bajaj Pulsar 220F. The motor develops 18.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It was recently updated to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

The bike gets telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear while braking performance comes from a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The model will get single-channel ABS as standard.

The specs on the Avenger Street 220 and Cruise 220 are the same and barring the styling changes, there’s no major difference between either model. Traditionally, the Street 220 has been the more affordable version and prices are likely to be under the ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) mark on the Street 220. More details will be available closer to the launch.

