Bajaj Avenger 220 modified into a mean-looking bobber

Bajaj Avenger is a popular model among people who want a city motorcycle with the ergonomics of a cruiser. It does not even have a direct rival in the Indian market. Bajaj Auto sells the Avenger in two versions, there is 160 Street and 220 Cruise. As the name suggests, the 160 Street is aimed to do city duties whereas the 220 Cruise can do highway duties because of its larger engine.

Here, is a Bajaj Avenger 220 that has been modified into a bobber. The modification has been done by Neev Motorcycles. The shop named this build ‘Atom’ and they had to build several custom parts for this build.

As can be seen that Neev Motorcycles made several cosmetic changes. At first glance, it is almost impossible to tell that the motorcycle is a Bajaj Avenger 220 underneath. It now gets a custom paint job of black and grey. Several parts have been zinc-plated, chrome plated and polished and the shop also had to do powder coating and anodizing.

The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.

There is new LED lighting, the shop swapped the stock lights with a brand new headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators. The stock speedometer has been replaced with a digital unit. The tyre hugger and grips are also new. To complete the bobber look, a set of bar-end mirrors have been installed on the handlebar that is also new.

Neev Motorcycles custom-built fenders, fuel tank, toolbox, fork covers, carburettor covers, a CNC-made triple tree and handlebar risers. Moreover, there are also Lathe machined axels and spacers. The swingarm has also been extended to increase the wheelbase. There are no changes to the engine but it now does get a different exhaust system which gets a custom cover.

There is also a new single-piece seat that gives the iconic bobber look. Moreover, a custom rear seat has been made that can be removed to retain the bobber design.

