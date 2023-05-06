HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Avenger 220 Modified Into A Mean Looking Bobber

Bajaj Avenger 220 modified into a mean-looking bobber

Bajaj Avenger is a popular model among people who want a city motorcycle with the ergonomics of a cruiser. It does not even have a direct rival in the Indian market. Bajaj Auto sells the Avenger in two versions, there is 160 Street and 220 Cruise. As the name suggests, the 160 Street is aimed to do city duties whereas the 220 Cruise can do highway duties because of its larger engine.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 May 2023, 15:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Neev Motorcycles modified a Bajaj Avenger 220. The build is called ‘Atom’.
The shop build several custom parts for the build. At first glance, it is very difficult to recognize the motorcycle as an Avenger 220.
It now gets a custom paint job of black and grey. Several parts have been zinc-plated, chrome plated and polished and the shop also had to do powder coating and anodizing.
There is new LED lighting, the shop swapped the stock lights with a brand new headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators.
There is also a new single-piece seat that gives the iconic bobber look. Moreover, a custom rear seat has been made that can be removed to retain the bobber design.
The stock speedometer has been replaced with a digital unit. The tyre hugger and grips are also new. 
To complete the bobber look, a set of bar-end mirrors have been installed on the handlebar that is also new.
The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.
Neev Motorcycles custom-built fenders, fuel tank, toolbox, fork covers, carburettor covers, a CNC-made triple tree and handlebar risers. Moreover, there are also Lathe machined axels and spacers. 
The swingarm has also been extended to increase the wheelbase. There are no changes to the engine but it now does get a different exhaust system which gets a custom cover.
Neev Motorcycles named this modified Bajaj Avenger 220 'Atom'.
View all Images
Neev Motorcycles modified a Bajaj Avenger 220. The build is called ‘Atom’.
1/10
Neev Motorcycles modified a Bajaj Avenger 220. The build is called ‘Atom’.
The shop build several custom parts for the build. At first glance, it is very difficult to recognize the motorcycle as an Avenger 220.
2/10
The shop build several custom parts for the build. At first glance, it is very difficult to recognize the motorcycle as an Avenger 220.
It now gets a custom paint job of black and grey. Several parts have been zinc-plated, chrome plated and polished and the shop also had to do powder coating and anodizing.
3/10
It now gets a custom paint job of black and grey. Several parts have been zinc-plated, chrome plated and polished and the shop also had to do powder coating and anodizing.
There is new LED lighting, the shop swapped the stock lights with a brand new headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators.
4/10
There is new LED lighting, the shop swapped the stock lights with a brand new headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators.
There is also a new single-piece seat that gives the iconic bobber look. Moreover, a custom rear seat has been made that can be removed to retain the bobber design.
5/10
There is also a new single-piece seat that gives the iconic bobber look. Moreover, a custom rear seat has been made that can be removed to retain the bobber design.
The stock speedometer has been replaced with a digital unit. The tyre hugger and grips are also new. 
6/10
The stock speedometer has been replaced with a digital unit. The tyre hugger and grips are also new. 
To complete the bobber look, a set of bar-end mirrors have been installed on the handlebar that is also new.
7/10
To complete the bobber look, a set of bar-end mirrors have been installed on the handlebar that is also new.
The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.
8/10
The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.
Neev Motorcycles custom-built fenders, fuel tank, toolbox, fork covers, carburettor covers, a CNC-made triple tree and handlebar risers. Moreover, there are also Lathe machined axels and spacers. 
9/10
Neev Motorcycles custom-built fenders, fuel tank, toolbox, fork covers, carburettor covers, a CNC-made triple tree and handlebar risers. Moreover, there are also Lathe machined axels and spacers. 
The swingarm has also been extended to increase the wheelbase. There are no changes to the engine but it now does get a different exhaust system which gets a custom cover.
10/10
The swingarm has also been extended to increase the wheelbase. There are no changes to the engine but it now does get a different exhaust system which gets a custom cover.

Here, is a Bajaj Avenger 220 that has been modified into a bobber. The modification has been done by Neev Motorcycles. The shop named this build ‘Atom’ and they had to build several custom parts for this build.

As can be seen that Neev Motorcycles made several cosmetic changes. At first glance, it is almost impossible to tell that the motorcycle is a Bajaj Avenger 220 underneath. It now gets a custom paint job of black and grey. Several parts have been zinc-plated, chrome plated and polished and the shop also had to do powder coating and anodizing.

The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.
The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.
The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.
The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
160 cc
₹93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
160.3 cc
₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200
199.5 cc
₹1.44 - 1.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Platina 100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 100
102 cc
₹46,816 - 65,952 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Ct110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹50,483 - 62,349 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Platina 110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110
115.45 cc
₹59,245 - 67,808 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

There is new LED lighting, the shop swapped the stock lights with a brand new headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators. The stock speedometer has been replaced with a digital unit. The tyre hugger and grips are also new. To complete the bobber look, a set of bar-end mirrors have been installed on the handlebar that is also new.

Neev Motorcycles custom-built fenders, fuel tank, toolbox, fork covers, carburettor covers, a CNC-made triple tree and handlebar risers. Moreover, there are also Lathe machined axels and spacers. The swingarm has also been extended to increase the wheelbase. There are no changes to the engine but it now does get a different exhaust system which gets a custom cover.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified neatly into a bobber: Details here

There is also a new single-piece seat that gives the iconic bobber look. Moreover, a custom rear seat has been made that can be removed to retain the bobber design.

First Published Date: 06 May 2023, 15:56 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Bajaj Auto Avenger 220
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 257 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city