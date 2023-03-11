HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified neatly into a bobber: Details here

Bobbers, many people would say that they are special. Often people who buy them take decisions from the heart rather than from the mind. Bobbers are strictly single seater and fitting a rear pillion seat only messes with the appeal of the motorcycle. There are not a lot of bobbers available in the Indian market. Jawa recently added the 42 Bobber to their line-up and before that, there was their flagship, the Perak. So, what people had to do not spend a lot of money on bobbers is to modify their current motorcycles.

By: Paarth Khatri
11 Mar 2023, 17:54 PM
Eimor Customs has made several cosmetic changes to this Royal Enfield Classic 350 to make it a bobber.
Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 into a bobber. As of now, Royal Enfield does not have a bobber in their line-up. However, it is expected that the manufacturer is working on one, 
Eimor Customs had to a lot of cosmetic changes to the Classic 350.
The pillion seat of the motorcycle is now removed to give a bobber look.
More importantly, the motorcycle is now stretched by four inches.
The motorcycle is finished in a dark metallic silver with a matte finish. There is a touch of gold leaf to enhance the curves of the bike.
The front shock absorbers are now replaced with USD units. There are no changes made to the rear suspension setup.
The fenders on the motorcycle are also new and they are significantly shorter than the stock ones.
There are no changes made to the engine except for the new exhaust.
The LED headlamp and the single-pod digital instrument cluster are also new. Moreover, the motorcycle now runs on 19 and 15 inch wheels.
Eimor Customs has made several cosmetic changes to this Royal Enfield Classic 350 to make it a bobber.
Often these modified motorcycles are Royal Enfields because they are easier to work upon and can be modified in different body styles. Here, is a Royal Enfield Classic 350. The stock motorcycle is modified extensively by Eimor Customs. The build is affectionately called Ayla by the shop.

The motorcycle is finished in a dark metallic silver with a matte finish. There is a touch of gold leaf to enhance the curves of the bike. Being a bobber, the rear seat has been removed and the motorcycle has been stretched by four inches. The tyres are hugged by Duck-billed mudguards. The rear number plate holder has been moved to the side which gives a clean look from the rear. The rear turn indicators are now moved right beside the shock absorbers.

Eimor has added some modern touches as well. For instance, there is a LED headlamp and a single-pod digital instrument cluster.
The front wheel now measures 19 inches in size while the rear one measures 15 inches. The wheels are now wrapped in new tyres and the front rake has been increased as well. The front telescopic forks are now replaced with up-side down forks. Then there are other changes as well. The stock halogen headlamp has been replaced with a 5.5-inch LED unit. The stock analogue speedometer is now gone and in comes a single-pod digital speedometer.

