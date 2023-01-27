HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers This Extensively Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Will Grab Your Attention

This extensively modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will grab your attention

The Interceptor 650 has become a huge success for Royal Enfield. Many people have been buying the Interceptor 650 to modify it. This is because of its versatile platform. Just like previous Royal Enfields, the new 650 Twins also have a lot of potential for modifications. Here, is a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that has been modified by Hyderabad-based Eimor Customs which is now a well-known customization shop.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 17:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Interceptor 650 has proven to be a versatile platform for modification shops.
Eimor Customs has based this build on a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.
The build is called ‘Afra’. It means whitish red in Arabic.
Eimor Customs has finished in the motorcycle in a dual-tone theme of red and white.
The frame and several other parts of the motorcycle are now finished in red.
The headlamp is new and gets a yellow tint as well as a grille.
The turn indicators and the tail lamp is all-new.
The motorcycle is now fitted with a new single-pod digital instrument cluster.
Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to the Interceptor 650. They are finished in golden colour.
The rims in the front and rear are new and they have a different size. They are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.
The shop had to make several custom parts for the motorcycle.
The exhausts are custom and are made up of stainless steel. They are no longer up-swept units 
<p>The headers are wrapped in heat-resistant tape.</p>
There are no mechanical changes made to the motorcycle. So, it continues to come with a 648 cc, air-oil cooled engine.
The Interceptor 650 has proven to be a versatile platform for modification shops.
View all Images
Eimor Customs has based this build on a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.
1/13
Eimor Customs has based this build on a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.
The build is called ‘Afra’. It means whitish red in Arabic.
2/13
The build is called ‘Afra’. It means whitish red in Arabic.
Eimor Customs has finished in the motorcycle in a dual-tone theme of red and white.
3/13
Eimor Customs has finished in the motorcycle in a dual-tone theme of red and white.
The frame and several other parts of the motorcycle are now finished in red.
4/13
The frame and several other parts of the motorcycle are now finished in red.
The headlamp is new and gets a yellow tint as well as a grille.
5/13
The headlamp is new and gets a yellow tint as well as a grille.
The turn indicators and the tail lamp is all-new.
6/13
The turn indicators and the tail lamp is all-new.
The motorcycle is now fitted with a new single-pod digital instrument cluster.
7/13
The motorcycle is now fitted with a new single-pod digital instrument cluster.
Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to the Interceptor 650. They are finished in golden colour.
8/13
Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to the Interceptor 650. They are finished in golden colour.
The rims in the front and rear are new and they have a different size. They are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.
9/13
The rims in the front and rear are new and they have a different size. They are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.
The shop had to make several custom parts for the motorcycle.
10/13
The shop had to make several custom parts for the motorcycle.
The exhausts are custom and are made up of stainless steel. They are no longer up-swept units 
11/13
The exhausts are custom and are made up of stainless steel. They are no longer up-swept units 
<p>The headers are wrapped in heat-resistant tape.</p>
12/13

The headers are wrapped in heat-resistant tape.

There are no mechanical changes made to the motorcycle. So, it continues to come with a 648 cc, air-oil cooled engine.
13/13
There are no mechanical changes made to the motorcycle. So, it continues to come with a 648 cc, air-oil cooled engine.

Eimor Customs now call this build “Afra" which in Arabic means whitish red. Once, you see the motorcycle, it becomes evident why the shop chose this name. Eimor had to fabricate a lot of things from scratch for this build.

Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to this Interceptor 650.
Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to this Interceptor 650.
Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to this Interceptor 650.
Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to this Interceptor 650.

The Interceptor 650 is now finished in a white and red paint scheme. The frame is now finished in red so that it stands out while the engine has been blacked-out now. The fuel tank is finished in white and red with an ‘A’ decal. The seat is now shorter and gets red piping to match the paint scheme of the motorcycle.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
338 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

There are new custom-made exhausts that are made up of stainless steel. They now exit out straight instead of having an up-swept design. The headers are wrapped in heat-resistant tape. The motorcycle comes with a new headlight that is finished in yellow and has a grille, the tail lamp is also new and so are the turn signals. There is also a new digital instrument cluster which is a single-pod unit.

Also Read : This custom-built Royal Enfield Himalayan gets 500cc engine & carbon fibre parts

Eimor Customs has also fitted the Interceptor 650 with up-side down forks that are finished in golden colour. Moreover, the wheel size has been revised and now they are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.

Mechanically, the motorcycle stays the same. So, it continues to come with a 648 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 46 bhp and 52 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 17:42 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified motorcycles Custom Motorcycles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
In pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified extensively is a head turner
In pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified extensively is a head turner
This extensively modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will grab your attention
This extensively modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will grab your attention
Do you know how Porsche came into existence?
Do you know how Porsche came into existence?
Tata Safari, Harrier and other models to get more expensive again
Tata Safari, Harrier and other models to get more expensive again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city