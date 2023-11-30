Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Hunter 350 Retro

1.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Key Specs
Engine349.34 cc
Hunter 350 Hunter 350 Retro Latest Updates

Hunter 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Hunter 350 Hunter 350 Retro (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.82 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 2055 mm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Hunter 350 Retro Price

    Hunter 350 Retro
    ₹1.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349.34 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,49,900
    RTO
    11,992
    Insurance
    20,190
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,82,082
    EMI@3,914/mo
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Hunter 350 Retro Specifications and Features

    Width
    800 mm
    Length
    2055 mm
    Height
    1055 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Wheelbase
    1370 mm
    Ground Clearance
    150 mm
    Kerb Weight
    177 kg
    Total Weight
    360 kg
    Load Carrying Capacity
    179 kg
    Engine Oil
    2.2 L
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Frame
    Twin Downtube Spine Frame
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    153 mm
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    29 psi
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    29 psi
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    32 psi
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    33 psi
    Tubeless Tyre
    Tube
    Top Speed
    114 kmph
    Overall Mileage
    36.2 kmpl
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    9.17s
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    16.43s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    6.26s
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    8.57s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    21.29m
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    36.71m
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    69.42m
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
    Displacement
    349.34 cc
    Max Torque
    27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Conventional wet clutch
    Ignition
    ECU controlled
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Bore
    75 mm
    Stroke
    85.8 mm
    Compression Ratio
    9.5:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Peak Power
    20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Battery Type
    VRLA
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 8 Ah
    Transmission
    Manual
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
    Rear Suspension
    Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6 step adjustable preload, 90 mm travel
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Service Due Indicator
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Navigation
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Seat Type
    Single
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Hunter 350 Retro EMI
    EMI3,522 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,63,873
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,63,873
    Interest Amount
    47,463
    Payable Amount
    2,11,336

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 other Variants

    Hunter 350 Metro
    ₹1.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349.34 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,63,900
    RTO
    13,112
    Insurance
    20,410
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,97,422
    EMI@4,243/mo
