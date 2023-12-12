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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs Hunter 350

Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
W175 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Hunter 350
BrandKawasakiRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc349 cc
Power13 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2005 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1370 mm
Height
1050 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg181 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
805 mm810 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
110 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
65.5 mm72 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, Steel-
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mmTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,37,640
RTO
9,04011,541
Insurance
10,59010,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8503,429

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