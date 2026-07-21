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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Hunter 350

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Hunter 350
BrandBenelliRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc349 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS20.21 PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2170 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg181 kg
Height
1120 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
820 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
90 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc349 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72.7 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load AdjustableTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
41 mm TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,37,640
RTO
15,51811,541
Insurance
16,74910,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8623,429

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