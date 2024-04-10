iSack? Apple fired over 600 employees working on its now defunct e-car project

Apple reportedly laid off 614 employees working on its Project Titan after the company shelved plans of developing its first-ever electric car. Project Titan was the code name assigned to an extremely closely-guarded endeavour to develop a battery-powered autonomous car on which the company is learnt to have spent $10 billion .

As per documents filed with the state of California which have been widely cited by US media outlets, Apple asked 614 employees to ship out after shutting the door on Project Titan, apparently due to a host of challenges and owing to shifting priorities. While Apple has never confirmed - not denied - working on an autonomous e-car project, it had hired several personnel from established automotive brands like Tesla, Porsche, Lamborghini and BMW.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details

Also Read : Tech giants and their automobile dream - A status report

According to filings under the California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, Apple reportedly sacked employees from as many as eight offices in Santa Clara. The role and department of these employees is not known as yet.

Project Titan: The tale of an Apple car that never was

Apple kept its Project Titan under wraps for around a decade but there were still trickling information that seeped to the surface from time to time. It is estimated that around 2,000 employees were working on Project Titan at the time when it was shuttered.

No comment has come from Apple officials on the matter but it is widely speculated that the challenging economic situation across the world may have made the world's second-biggest company - in terms of market cap in 2024, and after Microsoft - think again.

While details were sketchy, it was rumoured that the so-called iCar would have offered cutting-edge features to set it apart from any other vehicle anywhere else - a heat-reflecting sunroof and a direction projection on the windshield were some of the speculative highlights. But it was not meant to be.

First Published Date: