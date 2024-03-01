HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Apple May Have Burnt As Much As $10 Billion On Its Failed Car Project

Apple may have burnt as much as $10 billion on its failed car project

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2024, 09:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Project Titan from Apple was kept under strict wraps for over a decade and around 2,000 people were involved at last estimate.
Apple
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
Apple
File photo used for representational purpose.

Apple fans around the world were in for a shock earlier this week after several reports emerged in the US media about the tech giant halting work on its much touted Project Titan. Project Titan was an extremely secretive project that essentially worked on an electric car from the iPhone maker. But while Apple has neither confirmed or denied if Project Titan has been shelved, it is now being reported that the company has spent in excess of $10 billion on it.

Apple had been working on its electric car project for more than a decade but it was never going to be a smooth passage. As per New York Times, Apple initially wanted to challenge the dominance of Tesla in the world of electric vehicles (EVs). There were also murmurs that Apple wanted to acquire Tesla and was in talks with Elon Musk. It then changed course to potentially rival Waymo with a self-driving car before once again going back to focusing on developing an EV. And despite hiring personnel from organisations like Porsche and NASA, the obstacles remained.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
64.8 kWh 172 Kmph 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
39.2 kWh 167 kmph 452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
64kWh 160 Kmph 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
69 kWh 170 Kmph 420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
50 kWh 400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details

Also Read : From Huawei to Xiaomi, why tech giants are turning to electric cars

It is reported that around 2,000 persons were involved with Project Titan at the time Apple reportedly decided to ditch plans of a vehicle. Speculations are rife that one main reason for reportedly halting work could be the challenging economic situation across the world which has led to growth in demand for EVs falling. At a time when the likes of Tesla, Renault, Volkswagen and others are focusing on more affordable EVs, the cost factor may have been extremely crucial too because an Apple car was highly unlikely to cost less than $100,000 if and when launched.

Then there was the enormous burden of offering features in an Apple car that were vastly different from anything any rivals offered. A sunroof which reduces heat from sun's rays entering the cabin of the vehicle and a windshield that showed directions were some of the feature highlights that were being worked upon. And even as Apple continues to bet big time on CarPlay systems to make way into screens inside most vehicles, it is highly unlikely that some of the cutting-edge technology that were being worked upon would be shared further.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2024, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Project Titan Apple EV Electric car electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.