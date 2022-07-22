Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today

Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity will launch its popular electric two-wheelers on Flipkart, one of India's largest online shopping portal, from today. The initiative has been taken to offer a seamless buying experience to customers. The initiative to sell electric scooters through online e-commerce marketplace is a first of its kind in India. Bounce Infinity will offer the E1 electric scooter as its first offering on Flipkart from July 22 onwards.

As a part or this initiative, Bounce Infinity promises delivery of the e-scooters to customers's doorsteps within 15 days of booking. Bounce Infinity offers this scheme across five cities in the initial phases. Customers in states like Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra will be benefited by this scheme. They will also be able to avail benefits of state subsidies as part of this initiative.

Bounce Infinity's authorised dealers will reach out to customers once a booking is done on Flipkart. They will help the customers with RTO registration and insurance among other formalities. The delivery of the electric scooter will be done within 15 days of booking. Customers can also choose to reach out to Bounce Infinity Customer Experience team to get real-time tracking updates on their orders.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Vivekananda Hallekere CEO and Co-Founder of Bounce Infinity, said that the EV industry in India is at the cusp of an innovation. "We have been at the forefront or offering customers the best-In-class EV solution in the form of Infinity E1. We firmly believe that Electric Scooter distribution will be an omni channel play and e-commerce will play a crucial role in its geographical expansion and bringing customer delight. We are delighted to make our products available on Flipkart as we find synergies in our vIsIon of fulfilling customers’ evolving requirements in a seamless manner."

Assuring full support to the initiative of pushing EVs through online shopping portal, Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director of Electronics at Flipkart, said, "In this endeavour, we are delighted to work with Bounce Infinity to enable them to offer their electric scooter to millions of customers through our platform. Through this first of its kind initiative which we are exploring five cities to begin with. Customers will seamlessly place an order into Flipkart's larger vision of promoting sustainable brands and the collaboration will set the premise for newer product integrations for in the near future."

Bounce Infinity E1 is offered with two charging options. The first is swappable battery and while the other one is called Battery-As-A-Service (BAAS). BAAS is the first of its kind in India, which claims to reduce the running cost down by as much as 40 per cent as compared to conventional scooters. The swappable battery technology offers customers the ease to remove battery from scooter and charge at home or office.

Bounce Infinity E1 offers features like Power Mode, Reverse Mode, Cruise Control and Drag Mode. Its IP67-rated 48V 2 KWh Battery offers a range of around 85 kms on a single charge. The Bounce Infinity E1 is offered in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Combat Grey.

First Published Date: