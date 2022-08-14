Honda Activa 7G likely to launch soon: What to expect

Honda has teased the new generation Activa, which is likely to be christened as Activa 7G. The Activa has remained one of the bestselling two-wheelers of all time in the Indian market. It also dominates the scooter segment in the country. The new Activa is expected to come as a sharp-looking model as compared to the outgoing one, without changing much in the visual appearance. Also, it is expected to come carrying a host of features.

(Also Read: Honda confirms new Activa, teaser image reveals the complete silhouette)

Here are what we can expect from the upcoming Honda Activa 7G.

LED lighting package

The new generation Honda Activa could come with LED headlamps, LED taillights, LED daytime running lights, and LED turn indicators.

Digital instrument console

The new Honda Activa is expected to come with a fully digital instrument cluster that will showcase a wide range of features.

Gold badging

The teaser images show that the upcoming Activa would get gold-coloured badging around the body. The front fascia plastic cladding too comes with a new design and gold colour.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

New colour themes

The outgoing Honda Activa gets a dual-tone paint theme, while the new model is expected to come available in solid single-tone colour options. These colour options would include Green, Red and Dark Blue.

Engine

Honda's new Activa is expected to continue drawing power from the tried and tested 110cc fan-cooled four-stroke engine. This engine is capable of churning out 7.68 bhp of maximum power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque. Expect the power and torque output to be returned in the upcoming model, while fuel efficiency too would be improved as compared to the Activa 6G.

First Published Date: