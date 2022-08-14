HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Confirms New Activa, Teaser Image Reveals The Complete Silhouette

Honda confirms new Activa, teaser image reveals the complete silhouette

Honda Activa 7G is expected to launch soon, two-years after the introduction of Activa 6G.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2022, 09:30 AM
Honda Activa new model looks identical to the outgoing one, but comes with distinctive cosmetic and feature updates.
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Limited has teased the upcoming Activa on Twitter through a teaser image that reveals the entire silhouette of the bestselling scooter of India. The scooter looks identical to the outgoing model. However, expect a range of cosmetic and feature updates in the new model.

(Also Read: Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon)

The new model is expected to come as Honda Activa 7G, the new generation model. It comes after two years of the launch of the Activa 6G, the current model on sale. Honda Activa has been the bestselling scooter in India for a long time. Honda even grabbed the top spot in the bestselling Indian two-wheeler list beating Hero Splendor thanks to the Activa.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹65,573 - 78,146 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹63,511 - 79,350 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Passion Pro (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Pro
113 cc
₹65,740 - 75,400 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Lyf (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Lyf
₹66,535 - 81,345 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
124.6 cc
₹66,700 - 78,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
₹66,700 - 89,600 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The upcoming new generation Honda Activa is likely to be offered in three variants, which are - Standard, Sports and Normal. The scooter would continue to be powered by the tried and tested 110cc fan-cooled four-stroke engine. This engine is capable of churning out 7.68 bhp of maximum power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque. Expect the power and torque output to be returned in the upcoming model, while fuel efficiency too would be improved as compared to the Activa 6G.

The new generation Honda Activa could come with LED headlamps, LED taillights, LED daytime running lights, LED turn indicators, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has not revealed any details about the scooter except the teaser image. The tweet only says that this scooter will elevate the style further. Also, it claims that the launch will take place soon.

Honda introduced the Activa scooter back in 2001. Since then the scooter has been dominating the Indian two-wheeler market. Besides the 110cc variants, there is an Activa 125 model on offer as well, which is positioned in a premium 125cc category segment and competes with rivals like Jupiter 125, Vespa 125 etc. Upon launch, the Activa 7G is expected ramp up the automaker's sales performance further.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2022, 09:12 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Activa scooter Honda Activa 7G Activa 7G
