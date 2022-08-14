Honda confirms new Activa, teaser image reveals the complete silhouette

Honda Activa 7G is expected to launch soon, two-years after the introduction of Activa 6G.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Limited has teased the upcoming Activa on Twitter through a teaser image that reveals the entire silhouette of the bestselling scooter of India. The scooter looks identical to the outgoing model. However, expect a range of cosmetic and feature updates in the new model.

The new model is expected to come as Honda Activa 7G, the new generation model. It comes after two years of the launch of the Activa 6G, the current model on sale. Honda Activa has been the bestselling scooter in India for a long time. Honda even grabbed the top spot in the bestselling Indian two-wheeler list beating Hero Splendor thanks to the Activa.

A scooter that elevates your style, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tI6IRGuJqZ — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) August 14, 2022

The upcoming new generation Honda Activa is likely to be offered in three variants, which are - Standard, Sports and Normal. The scooter would continue to be powered by the tried and tested 110cc fan-cooled four-stroke engine. This engine is capable of churning out 7.68 bhp of maximum power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque. Expect the power and torque output to be returned in the upcoming model, while fuel efficiency too would be improved as compared to the Activa 6G.

The new generation Honda Activa could come with LED headlamps, LED taillights, LED daytime running lights, LED turn indicators, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has not revealed any details about the scooter except the teaser image. The tweet only says that this scooter will elevate the style further. Also, it claims that the launch will take place soon.

Honda introduced the Activa scooter back in 2001. Since then the scooter has been dominating the Indian two-wheeler market. Besides the 110cc variants, there is an Activa 125 model on offer as well, which is positioned in a premium 125cc category segment and competes with rivals like Jupiter 125, Vespa 125 etc. Upon launch, the Activa 7G is expected ramp up the automaker's sales performance further.

