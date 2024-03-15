Saved Articles

HT Auto

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc

1.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha Fascino 125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
Power8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Fascino 125 specs and features

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Latest Updates

Fascino 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc in Delhi is Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Fi Hybrid

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.2 L
  • Length: 1920 mm
  • Max Power: 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
    ...Read More

    Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Price

    Fi Hybrid Disc
    ₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    90,830
    RTO
    8,346
    Insurance
    7,695
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,06,871
    EMI@2,297/mo
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5.2 L
    Ground Clearance
    145 mm
    Length
    1920 mm
    Wheelbase
    1280 mm
    Height
    1150 mm
    Additional Storage
    21 L
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    685 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    190 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    4.38s
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    Max Power
    8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    57.9 mm
    Max Torque
    10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    125 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Automatic
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    V-belt automatic
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    52.4 mm
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic fork
    Rear Suspension
    Unit Swing
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Hybrid power assist, Smart Motor Generator, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System, Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue
    Underseat storage
    21 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    Maintenance free - 12V,5.0 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc EMI
    EMI2,067 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    96,183
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    96,183
    Interest Amount
    27,858
    Payable Amount
    1,24,041

    DLX Disc
    ₹ 90,109*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    57.30 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    75,530
    RTO
    6,773
    Insurance
    6,131
    Accessories Charges
    1,675
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    90,109
    EMI@1,937/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
