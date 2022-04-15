HT Auto
Yamaha Fascino 125 to launch in new colour option soon

Yamaha Fascino 125 was recently showcased to dealers in a new silver-grey dual-tone option.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Apr 2022, 12:40 PM
Yamaha Motor India has introduced several new products in the Indian market recently, now the company is gearing up for the introduction of a new colour option on its popular Fascino 125 scooter. The retro styled two-wheeler was showcased to dealers in a new silver-grey dual-tone option. At the same event, the company also showcased two new electric scooters to its dealer partners. Read more details here

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha XSR700 updated with new colours)

The upcoming colour option will be sold alongside the Fascino 125's existing colourways with as many as nine options. While the company is yet to announce pricing of the new variant, it is expected to cost upwards of 83,130 (ex-showroom), considering that the existing trim boasting a dual-tone theme is priced similarly. 

However, apart from the pricing, the rest of the details are expected to remain the same. It will continue to source power from the same 125cc, air-cooled mill that’s assisted by a mild-hybrid system. This engine has been responsible for delivering 8bhp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. Yamaha claims this powertrain's overall efficiency has been upped with the addition of a hybrid assist system. 

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter launched)

Yamaha aims to target women riders with Fascino's curvy and flowy design. This scooter directly aims at the likes of scooters such as the Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125. 

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2022, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Motor India Yamaha Fascino Fascino 125
