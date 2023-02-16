HT Auto
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked

Having updated its motorcycle range to meet OBD 2 compliance, Yamaha Motor India will soon introduce its updated scooter range as well and ahead of the launch, details of the 2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 have been leaked online. As per RTO documents, the 125 cc scooter is now equipped with an onboard diagnostics (OBD 2) system.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
This is in line with future emission norms and the OBD 2 device monitors emission levels on the vehicle in real-time. Not just the Yamaha Fascino 125 but the document also includes the Cygnus Ray ZR and the Cygnus Ray ZR Street Rally. Do note that Yamaha dropped the Cynus name from its scooters with the previous update and the models are badged as Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally.

Also Read : Yamaha India launches new R15M, MT-15, FZS, FZ-X. Details here

All three Yamaha scooters draw power from the same 125 single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor. Apart from OBD 2 compliance, the motor gets no other change and continues to produce 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is one of the most accessible 125 cc scooters on sale currently
Yamaha Motor India recently updated its motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the 2023 YZF-R15, MT-15, FZ-S, and FZ-X. Now, the company is expected to introduce the updated variants of its scooters very soon. While the Indian arm of the Japanese manufacturer is yet to announce the launch details, the type approval certificate has revealed the specifications of the upcoming scooters. The peak torque on the current version stands at 10.3 Nm.

The document does not mention any feature upgrades but Yamaha India could update its scooter range to get a few value additions. The models already come with a LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, a multi-function key switch, 21 litres of under-seat storage, alloy wheels, combi-braking and more.

Also Read : Looking for E20-compliant bikes? Yamaha says wait till end of this year

The Yamaha Fascino 125 is presently priced from 77,100 onwards, while the Ray ZR is priced from 82,230 onwards and the Ray ZR Street Rally is priced from 91,030 onwards. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Expect to see a marginal hike in prices with the 2023 model year. We also expect Yamaha to roll out the OBD 2-compliant Aerox 155 as well alongside the 125 cc scooter range. The launch is likely to take place in a few days.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 12:17 PM IST
