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DISCONTINUED

FUJIYAMA Vespar

₹61,050 - 86,641*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Fujiyama Vespar is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Fujiyama Vespar Alternatives

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Fujiyama Vespar Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    90 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.3 - 1.8 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Vespar SpecsView specs icon

Fujiyama Vespar Variants

Fujiyama Vespar price starts at ₹ 61,050 and goes up to ₹ 86,641 (Ex-showroom). Fujiyama Vespar comes in 3 variants. Fujiyama Vespar's top variant is 60 V, 30 Ah.
3 Variants Available
Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
25 kmph
90 km
Vespar 60 V, 28 Ah
₹63,669*
25 kmph
90 km
Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah
₹86,641*
25 kmph
90 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Fujiyama Vespar Visual Comparison

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Fujiyama Vespar comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Fujiyama Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar image
Rs. 61,050Onwards--Scooters150 KgDiscDiscAlloy90 km-250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-VesparVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWVesparVSEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWVesparVSWolf
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWVesparVSQC1
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WVesparVSReo
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WVesparVSGig

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Fujiyama Vespar Images

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Fujiyama Vespar Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.3-1.8 kwh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range90 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-8 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Vespar specs and features

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