Fujiyama Vespar vs Okinawa R30

In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
R30
Okinawa R30
STD
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,50658,992
Ex-Showroom Price
61,05058,992
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3861,267

    Latest News

    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    Representational image of Okinawa e-scooter with a customer 'Honeycomb' hand paint job.
    Okinawa launches festive season offers on its range of electric scooters
    27 Oct 2020
    Okinawa R30 electric scooter
    Okinawa rides in R30 electric scooter at 58,992
    23 Aug 2020
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
    23 Nov 2023
      News

