Fujiyama Vespar on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 64,510.
The on road price for Fujiyama Vespar top variant goes up to Rs. 90,510 in Pune.
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Vespar
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah.
Fujiyama Vespar on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Fujiyama Vespar is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Pune, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Pune and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Fujiyama Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 64,510 Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 67,170 Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 90,510
