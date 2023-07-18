Best Fujiyama Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Fujiyama Spectra Pro ₹ 54,384 - 79,975 Fujiyama Ozone ₹ 79,999 Fujiyama Spectra ₹ 51,528 - 77,119 Fujiyama Spectra Pro ₹ 54,384 - 79,975 Fujiyama Ozone ₹ 79,999

In India, there are 3 Fujiyama Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Fujiyama Spectra Pro, Fujiyama Ozone, Fujiyama Spectra, Fujiyama Spectra Pro, Fujiyama Ozone. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 51,528. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.