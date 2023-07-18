Best Fujiyama Bikes

In India, there are 3 Fujiyama Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Fujiyama Spectra Pro, Fujiyama Ozone, Fujiyama Spectra, Fujiyama Spectra Pro, Fujiyama Ozone. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 51,528. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Fujiyama Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Fujiyama Spectra Pro ₹ 54,384 - 79,975
Fujiyama Ozone ₹ 79,999
Fujiyama Spectra ₹ 51,528 - 77,119
Fujiyama Spectra Pro ₹ 54,384 - 79,975
Fujiyama Ozone ₹ 79,999

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3 New Fujiyama Bikes found

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Fujiyama Spectra Pro Front View
1/5

Fujiyama Spectra Pro

₹54,384 - 79,975
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
90 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Fujiyama Ozone Front Right View
1/11

Fujiyama Ozone

₹79,999
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
140 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Fujiyama Spectra Left Side View
1/9

Fujiyama Spectra

4.2
74
₹51,528 - 77,119
Battery Capacity
1.8 Kwh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
90 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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