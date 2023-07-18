In India, there are 3 Fujiyama Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Fujiyama Spectra Pro, Fujiyama Ozone, Fujiyama Spectra, Fujiyama Spectra Pro, Fujiyama Ozone. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 51,528.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Fujiyama Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Fujiyama Spectra Pro
|₹ 54,384 - 79,975
|Fujiyama Ozone
|₹ 79,999
|Fujiyama Spectra
|₹ 51,528 - 77,119
|Fujiyama Spectra Pro
|₹ 54,384 - 79,975
|Fujiyama Ozone
|₹ 79,999