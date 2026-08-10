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FUJIYAMA Spectra

₹51,528 - 77,119*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
74
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Variants

Fujiyama Spectra Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    90 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.3 - 1.8 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Spectra SpecsView specs icon

Fujiyama Spectra Variants

Fujiyama Spectra price starts at ₹ 51,528 and goes up to ₹ 77,119 (Ex-showroom). Fujiyama Spectra comes in 3 variants. Fujiyama Spectra's top variant is 60 V, 30 Ah.
3 Variants Available
Spectra 48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
25 kmph
90 km
Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah
₹54,146*
25 Kmph
90 km
Spectra 60 V, 30 Ah
₹77,119*
25 Kmph
90 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Fujiyama Spectra Latest Updates

Calendar icon19 May 2026
Haryana bans new petrol and diesel vehicles in NCR cab fleets from January 2026 to reduce pollution and promote clean transport.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
The tender for 6,230 electric buses has been postponed again, following multiple delays for previous e-bus tenders.Read Full Story

Fujiyama Spectra Visual Comparison

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Fujiyama Spectra comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Fujiyama Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra image
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Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WSpectraVSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
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Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
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Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
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Fujiyama Spectra Images

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Fujiyama Spectra Image 2
Fujiyama Spectra Image 3
Fujiyama Spectra Image 4
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Fujiyama Spectra Image 6

Fujiyama Spectra Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
SpectravsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
SpectravsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
SpectravsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
SpectravsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
SpectravsGig
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
SpectravsAtria

Fujiyama Spectra User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.2Safety
4.3Design
4.3Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Fujiyama Spectra User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Fujiyama Spectra is an affordable, lightweight electric scooter ideal for city commutes with a reliable range of up to 80 km. It offers smooth suspension, quick charging, and practical features, but is limited to low speeds.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconFast charging in 4-5 hours
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconDecent range of 75-80 km per charge
  • check circle iconGood build quality and stylish design
  • check circle iconLow running and maintenance costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconTop speed limited to 25 kmph
  • warning iconLimited to city usage only
  • warning iconComfort may vary on rough roads
  • warning iconUnderseat space is minimal
  • warning iconPerformance can be basic for some users
Basic electric scooter
Okay for elderly people and students due to 25 kmph speed cap. Seat is comfortable but suspension feels stiff on big potholes. Takes full 5 hours for battery to charge up completely.
By: Tushar More (Jul 30, 2026)
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Average city scooter
Fujiyama Spectra is okay for short distance market trips. Maximum speed is 25 kmph which feels very slow on main roads. Charging takes around 5 hours. Range is around 70 km per charge.
By: Leela Menon (Jul 30, 2026)
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Moderate performance
Fujiyama Spectra is decent low speed scooter. Range is nearly 70-75 km real world. Acceleration is slow with two adult riders. Good only for plain roads inside society limits.
By: Varsha Rastogi (Jul 30, 2026)
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Strictly local ride
Build quality is average plastics. Speed is limited to 25 kmph so cannot take on highways or steep flyovers. Digital cluster and remote start features are decent. Battery backup is okay.
By: Harpreet Singh (Jul 30, 2026)
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Okay for daily errands
Scooter works fine for 10-15 km local runs. Motor power 250W feels weak when climbing elevated roads. Drum brakes offer average stopping force. Value for money is moderate.
By: Namrata Hegde (Jul 30, 2026)
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Fujiyama Spectra Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.3-1.8 Kwh
TransmissionAutomatic
Range90 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-7 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Spectra specs and features

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