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SpectraPriceRangeSpecifications
Fujiyama Spectra Left Side View
1/9
Fujiyama Spectra Front View
2/9
Fujiyama Spectra Headlight
3/9
Fujiyama Spectra Speedometer
4/9
Fujiyama Spectra Foot Space View
5/9
Fujiyama Spectra Front Tyre View
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6/9

Fujiyama Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
57,490*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah

Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah Prices

The Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah, is listed at ₹57,490 (ex-showroom).

Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah Mileage

All variants of the Spectra offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah Engine and Transmission

Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Spectra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands or the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands.

Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah Specs & Features

The Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah has Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Fujiyama Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah Price

Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah

₹ 57,490*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,146
Insurance
3,344
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,490
EMI@1,236/mo
Add to Compare
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Fujiyama Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1730 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Height
1280 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
90 km
Max Speed
25 Kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
5
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start
Motor Power
250 W

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Gradeability
7 Degree
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.7 Kwh
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA
Fujiyama Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah EMI
EMI1,112 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
51,741
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
51,741
Interest Amount
14,986
Payable Amount
66,727

Fujiyama Spectra other Variants

Spectra 48 V, 28 Ah

₹ 54,830*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
51,528
Insurance
3,302
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,830
EMI@1,179/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Spectra 60 V, 30 Ah

₹ 80,836*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,119
Insurance
3,717
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,836
EMI@1,737/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fujiyama Spectra Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
SpectravsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
SpectravsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
SpectravsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
SpectravsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
SpectravsS1 Z
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
SpectravsAtria

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