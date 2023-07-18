The Spectra 48 V, 28 Ah, is priced at ₹54,830 (ex-showroom).
The Spectra 48 V, 28 Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Spectra 48 V, 28 Ah include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands.
The Spectra 48 V, 28 Ah has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.