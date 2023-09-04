HT Auto
Fujiyama Spectra Specifications

Fujiyama Spectra starting price is Rs. 51,528 in India. Fujiyama Spectra is available in 3 variant and
51,528 - 77,119*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Fujiyama Spectra Specs

Fujiyama Spectra comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Spectra starts at Rs. 51,528 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fujiyama Spectra sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Fujiyama Spectra Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
60 V, 30 Ah
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1730 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Height
1280 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Motor Power
250 W
Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Home
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Gradeability
7 Degree
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
1.8 Kwh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium

Fujiyama Spectra Variants & Price List

Fujiyama Spectra price starts at ₹ 51,528 and goes upto ₹ 77,119 (Ex-showroom). Fujiyama Spectra comes in 3 variants. Fujiyama Spectra top variant price is ₹ 77,119.

48 V, 28 Ah
51,528*
25 Kmph
60 V, 28 Ah
54,146*
25 Kmph
60 V, 30 Ah
77,119*
25 Kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

