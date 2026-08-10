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FUJIYAMA Ozone

₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fujiyama Ozone Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    140 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    3.7 kW
View All Ozone SpecsView specs icon

Fujiyama Ozone Variants

Fujiyama Ozone price starts at ₹ 79,999 .
1 Variant Available
Ozone STD
₹79,999*
70 kmph
140 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Fujiyama Ozone Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
India's draft CAFE norms could blur lines between REEVs and BEVs, impacting vehicle classification and incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
India and the EU launched a ₹169 crore program to develop recycling technologies for electric vehicle batteries, enhancing resource security.Read Full Story

Fujiyama Ozone Visual Comparison

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Fujiyama Ozone comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Fujiyama Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone image
Rs. 79,999Onwards--Scooters150 KgDiscDiscAlloy140 km5 Hours3700 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-OzoneVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWOzoneVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWOzoneVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWOzoneVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWOzoneVSQC1
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WOzoneVSGig

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Fujiyama Ozone Images

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Fujiyama Ozone Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
OzonevsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
OzonevsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
OzonevsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
OzonevsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
OzonevsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
OzonevsMagnus Grand

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Fujiyama Ozone Specifications and Features

Max Power3700 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh
TransmissionAutomatic
Range140 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5 Hours
Max Speed70 kmph
View all Ozone specs and features

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