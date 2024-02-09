Fujiyama Ozone on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Fujiyama Ozone on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Fujiyama Ozone dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Fujiyama Ozone on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Fujiyama Ozone is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Ahmedabad and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Fujiyama Ozone STD ₹ 1.05 Lakhs