Fujiyama Ozone Specifications

Fujiyama Ozone starting price is Rs. 99,918 in India. Fujiyama Ozone is available in 1 variant and
99,918* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Fujiyama Ozone Specs

Fujiyama Ozone comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ozone starts at Rs. 99,918 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fujiyama Ozone sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Fujiyama Ozone Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1900 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Height
1175 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
140 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
Continious Power
1600
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start
Motor Power
3700 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring
Riding Modes
Sports
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
2.5 Kwh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium

News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Which one to choose
4 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield is expecting a sales surge in the coming months owing to the festive season demand and the launch of the new Bullet 350.
Royal Enfield posts 11% growth with 77,583 units in August
3 Sept 2023
Suzuki Access 125 in dual-tone paint theme
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers highest ever domestic sales in August
3 Sept 2023
Hero MotoCorp has recorded an uptick in sales in August 2023, but the overall sales in this fiscal remain slower than last financial year.
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.89 lakh motorcycles and scooters in August
3 Sept 2023
Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
3 Sept 2023
View all
 

Fujiyama Ozone Variants & Price List

Fujiyama Ozone price starts at ₹ 99,918 and goes upto ₹ 99,918 (Ex-showroom). Fujiyama Ozone comes in 1 variants. Fujiyama Ozone top variant price is ₹ 99,918.

STD
99,918*
70 Kmph
140 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

