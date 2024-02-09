Fujiyama Ozone on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Fujiyama Ozone on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Fujiyama Ozone dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Fujiyama Ozone on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Fujiyama Ozone is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Delhi, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Delhi and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Fujiyama Ozone STD ₹ 1.05 Lakhs