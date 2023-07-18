The Spectra 60 V, 30 Ah, is listed at ₹80,836 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Spectra offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In the Spectra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands or the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands.
The Spectra 60 V, 30 Ah has Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.