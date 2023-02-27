Saved Articles

Fujiyama Vespar vs Yulu Wynn

In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range

Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,50655,555
Ex-Showroom Price
61,05055,555
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3861,194

    Latest News

    In pic (L-R): R K Misra, Co-Founder Yulu (seated on Miracle), Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO Yulu, S Ravi Kumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Anuj Tiwari, CFO, Yulu and Naveen Dachuri, Co-Founder & CTO, Yulu (seated).
    Bajaj Auto, Yulu introduce two new electric two-wheelers. Check details
    27 Feb 2023
    The first Yuma Battery swapping station in Delhi is located at Siri Fort Auditorium
    Yuma Energy partners with MCD & BSES to set up battery swapping stations in Delhi
    24 Aug 2023
    The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
    Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555
    28 Apr 2023
    Yulu DeX EV being used for Zomato delivery partner
    Thousands of Yulu EVs to be deployed by Zomato for greener last-mile deliveries
    3 Apr 2023
      News