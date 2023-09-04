HT Auto
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6

Fujiyama Vespar Specifications

Fujiyama Vespar starting price is Rs. 61,050 in India. Fujiyama Vespar is available in 3 variant and
61,050 - 86,641*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Fujiyama Vespar Specs

Fujiyama Vespar comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Vespar starts at Rs. 61,050 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fujiyama Vespar sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Fujiyama Vespar Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
60 V, 30 Ah
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
1600 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.8 Kwh
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Battery Type
Lithium

Fujiyama Vespar Alternatives

Hero Lectro F6i

Hero Lectro F6i

49,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Vespar vs F6i
YObykes Yo Edge

YObykes Yo Edge

49,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Vespar vs Yo Edge
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

49,781 Onwards
Check latest offers
Vespar vs Eagle-100(6....
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

49,900 Onwards
Check latest offers
Vespar vs Toutche Heil...
Tunwal Sport 63 48V

Tunwal Sport 63 48V

49,990 Onwards
Check latest offers
Vespar vs Sport 63 48V

News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Which one to choose
4 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield is expecting a sales surge in the coming months owing to the festive season demand and the launch of the new Bullet 350.
Royal Enfield posts 11% growth with 77,583 units in August
3 Sept 2023
Suzuki Access 125 in dual-tone paint theme
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers highest ever domestic sales in August
3 Sept 2023
Hero MotoCorp has recorded an uptick in sales in August 2023, but the overall sales in this fiscal remain slower than last financial year.
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.89 lakh motorcycles and scooters in August
3 Sept 2023
Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
3 Sept 2023
View all
 

Fujiyama Vespar Variants & Price List

Fujiyama Vespar price starts at ₹ 61,050 and goes upto ₹ 86,641 (Ex-showroom). Fujiyama Vespar comes in 3 variants. Fujiyama Vespar top variant price is ₹ 86,641.

48 V, 28 Ah
61,050*
25 Kmph
90 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
60 V, 28 Ah
63,669*
25 Kmph
90 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
60 V, 30 Ah
86,641*
25 Kmph
90 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Fujiyama Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Fujiyama Bikes

    Trending Fujiyama Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Fujiyama Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Hero Karizma XMR 210

      Hero Karizma XMR 210

      1.73 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      TVS X

      TVS X

      2.5 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Ola Electric S1 Air

      Ola Electric S1 Air

      1.2 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Ola Electric S1 X

      Ola Electric S1 X

      89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Ducati Diavel V4

      Ducati Diavel V4

      25.91 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 67,405
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400GT

      CFMoto 400GT

      4 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson LiveWire

      Harley-Davidson LiveWire

      20.5 - 20.6 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      TVS Apachertr310

      TVS Apachertr310

      2.6 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details