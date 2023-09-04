Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Fujiyama Vespar comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Vespar starts at Rs. 61,050 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fujiyama Vespar sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Fujiyama Vespar price starts at ₹ 61,050 and goes upto ₹ 86,641 (Ex-showroom). Fujiyama Vespar comes in 3 variants. Fujiyama Vespar top variant price is ₹ 86,641.
₹61,050*
25 Kmph
90 Km
₹63,669*
25 Kmph
90 Km
₹86,641*
25 Kmph
90 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price