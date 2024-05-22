Which is the top variant of Tunwal TEM G33? Tunwal TEM G33 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal TEM G33? The Tunwal TEM G33 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-120 km, it has a charging time of 4-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal TEM G33 have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal TEM G33 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal TEM G33? The Tunwal TEM G33 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-120 km on a single charge.