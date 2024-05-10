Tunwal TEM G33 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 92,000. Visit your nearest Tunwal TEM G33 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 92,000. Visit your nearest Tunwal TEM G33 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Tunwal TEM G33 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal TEM G33 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Bangalore and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal TEM G33 STD ₹ 92,000