Bounce Infinity E1 vs Tunwal TEM G33

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs TEM G33 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Tem g33
BrandBounce InfinityTunwal
Price₹ 93,386₹ 92,000
Range85 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs4-7 Hrs.

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticTransmission
Starting
Push Button StartStarting
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorDrive Type
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51892,000
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38692,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,977

    Latest News

    The upcoming Ola Electric Gigafactory will be built at the company's massive space in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu
    Ola Electric raises 3,200 crore to build battery cell manufacturing plant
    26 Oct 2023
    Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
    Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
    7 Apr 2022
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
    Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
    22 Jul 2022
    Latest Videos

    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
