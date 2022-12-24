HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Goodbye 2022: Top Electric Two Wheelers Launched In 2022

Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022

In the past few years, the electric two-wheeler market has flourished drastically. People have started accepting electric two-wheelers in their daily life. The main reasons behind this are the increasing cost of petrol and the government's subsidies. So, people have started moving towards alternative sources of energy.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2022, 19:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.

This is where electric vehicles make a lot of sense for people whose daily commute does not change. So, they can charge the vehicle at their office building or overnight at their home. Such people know how much distance they have to cover so they don't really have to suffer from range anxiety as well. Here are the top four electric scooters that were launched in the Indian market.

Ather 450X Gen 3

With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.

Ather Energy was one of the first manufacturers to launch an electric scooter in the Indian market. Their scooter 450X has proved its reliability in our harsh climatic conditions. If a person wants to buy a no-nonsense electric scooter then there is a high chance that he or she would end up buying an Ather. The brand launched Gen 3 of their 450X electric scooter. Ather upgraded the battery pack so the TrueRange is now 105 km on a single charge. The maximum power output of the motor was also uprated. Other updates include a wider rear tyre, a new set of rearview mirrors and 2 GB RAM for the dashboard.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bounce Infinity E1 (HT Auto photo)
Bounce Infinity E1
Electric Bikes | Manual
₹45,099 - 80,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yobykes Yo Drift (HT Auto photo)
Yobykes Yo Drift
₹51,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Ather 450X launched with longer range and more features

Ultraviolette F77

The limited edition Ultraviolette F77 (above) is already sold out. It packs more power and torque, while the top speed is higher too rated at 152 kmph
The limited edition Ultraviolette F77 (above) is already sold out. It packs more power and torque, while the top speed is higher too rated at 152 kmph
The limited edition Ultraviolette F77 (above) is already sold out. It packs more power and torque, while the top speed is higher too rated at 152 kmph
The limited edition Ultraviolette F77 (above) is already sold out. It packs more power and torque, while the top speed is higher too rated at 152 kmph

Ultraviolette developed India's first performance electric motorcycle. It is called the F77 and has been launched in the Indian market. Ultraviolette F77 packs in a 10.5 kWh battery pack which is the largest in electric two-wheeler space and the claimed range of the motorcycle is 307 km. The delivery of the motorcycle will start in January 2023 in Bengaluru only. The launch in other cities will happen in a phased manner.

Also Read : All you need to know about Ultravioliotte F77

Ola S1 Air

Ola S1 Air is lighter than the S1 Pro and weighs 99 kilos.
Ola S1 Air is lighter than the S1 Pro and weighs 99 kilos.
Ola S1 Air is lighter than the S1 Pro and weighs 99 kilos.
Ola S1 Air is lighter than the S1 Pro and weighs 99 kilos.

Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are doing fairly well in the Indian market. They also recently launched the MoveOS 3 for customers. Ola Electric also launched the S1 Air which is going to be the brand's most affordable electric scooter in the line-up. Ola S1 Air has a claimed riding range of 101 km in Eco mode and the scooter still comes with a 7-inch TFT screen. However, Ola did make several changes such as a flat floor, twin telescopic forks in the front, drum brakes and much more. After all the changes, the S1 Air weighs just 99 kg which is lig\hter than its elder siblings. The deliveries of the S1 Air should start in April 2023.

Also Read : Ola S1 Air electric scooter revealed

Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity took the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option which essentially is buying the scooter without the battery.
Bounce Infinity took the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option which essentially is buying the scooter without the battery.
Bounce Infinity took the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option which essentially is buying the scooter without the battery.
Bounce Infinity took the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option which essentially is buying the scooter without the battery.

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler company, Bounce launched the Infinity E1 electric scooter in December of 2021 but the deliveries were started in April 2022. The 2 kWh battery pack can deliver a range of 85 km on a single charge. Bounce also introduced a ‘battery as a service’ programme through which the customer would be able to swap batteries using Bounce's battery-swapping network.

(Also watch: Bounce Infinity E1's first look)

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2022, 19:12 PM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X electric scooters electric vehicles Ultraviolette F77 Ola Electric S1 Air Bounce Infinity E1
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Porsche is spot on with its headlights game
Porsche is spot on with its headlights game
Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
Want to buy clean energy vehicle? You might get loan at a lower rate
Want to buy clean energy vehicle? You might get loan at a lower rate
Give loans at lower rates to those wanting to buy clean energy vehicles: Gadkari
Give loans at lower rates to those wanting to buy clean energy vehicles: Gadkari
20 pc ethanol-blended petrol to debut within days: Oil min Hardeep Singh Puri
20 pc ethanol-blended petrol to debut within days: Oil min Hardeep Singh Puri

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city