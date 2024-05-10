Tunwal TEM G33 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 92,000. Visit your nearest Tunwal TEM G33 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 92,000. Visit your nearest Tunwal TEM G33 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Tunwal TEM G33 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal TEM G33 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Delhi, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Delhi and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal TEM G33 STD ₹ 92,000