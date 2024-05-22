|Battery Capacity
|26 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
|Range
|70-110 Km
|Charging time
|3-4 Hrs
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid price starts at ₹ 71,990 .
₹71,990*
60 V/26 Ah
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|26 Ah
|Charging Point
|3-4 Hrs
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|70-110 Km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs
|Model Name
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|GT Force RYD Plus
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹71,990
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
26 Ah
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
|Range
70-110 Km
110 km
95 km
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price