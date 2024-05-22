Which is the top variant of Tunwal Sport 63 Mid? Tunwal Sport 63 Mid comes in a single variant which is the Sport 63 Mid 60V LI.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid? The Tunwal Sport 63 Mid is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-110 Km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal Sport 63 Mid offers a single variant. The variant, Sport 63 Mid 60V LI is priced at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal Sport 63 Mid? The Tunwal Sport 63 Mid is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-110 Km on a single charge.