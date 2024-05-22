HT Auto
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid

Tunwal Sport 63 Mid starting price is Rs. 71,990 in India. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid is available in 1 variant and 1 colours.
71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Key Specs
Battery Capacity26 Ah
Max Speed25 Kmph
Range70-110 Km
Charging time3-4 Hrs
Available Colours

About Tunwal Sport 63 Mid

Latest Update

    Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Variants & Price

    Tunwal Sport 63 Mid price starts at ₹ 71,990 .

    Sport 63 Mid 60V LI
    71,990*
    60 V/26 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity26 Ah
    Charging Point3-4 Hrs
    HeadlightYes
    Range70-110 Km
    Charging Time3-4 Hrs
    Tunwal Sport 63 Mid comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Tunwal Sport 63 Mid
    		GT Force One Plus ProGT Force RYD PlusAmpere MagnusOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric Nyx
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹71,990
    ₹76,555
    ₹65,555
    ₹49,999 - 65,990
    ₹76,848
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    Battery Capacity
    26 Ah
    2.5 kWh
    2.2 kWh
    38.25 Ah
    2.0 kWh
    1.536 kWh
    Range
    70-110 Km
    110 km
    95 km
    45.0
    88 km/charge
    130 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    No
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      Tunwal Sport 63 Mid FAQs

      Tunwal Sport 63 Mid comes in a single variant which is the Sport 63 Mid 60V LI.
      The Tunwal Sport 63 Mid is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-110 Km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Tunwal Sport 63 Mid offers a single variant. The variant, Sport 63 Mid 60V LI is priced at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom).
      The Tunwal Sport 63 Mid is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-110 Km on a single charge.
      The Tunwal Sport 63 Mid has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

