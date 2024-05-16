Dreaming of a Ferrari turbocharged V12? Not happening anytime soon

High-revving, naturally aspirated V12 engines have been a core part of the Ferrari cars since the very beginning of the company. While many people thought that the Italian supercar marque would bring a turbocharged iteration of the V12 motor, it's bad news for them. Ferrari’s product development head Gianmaria Fulgenzi reportedly said during the unveiling of Ferrari 12Cilindri that the automaker is not keen on a turbocharged V12 engine.

British automotive publication Autocar UK has reported quoting Fulgenzi that the naturally aspirated V12 engines are there for a reason and the company doesn't want to change that in favour of a turbocharged unit. “V12 turbocharging is not on my mind. The V12 is naturally aspirated for many reasons. It is something that creates emotion, sound and acceleration from a low RPM to a maximum RPM. That’s the product we wanted to deliver," the Ferrar official reportedly said.

With the emission norms becoming stringent in the European Union and in other regions around the world, Ferrari had to work hard to make its V12 engine compliant with the tightening norms. Speaking about this, Ferrari’s engineering boss, Enrico Galliera, said that the extent and cost of making the engine compliant with upcoming Euro 6e emission regulations was absolutely stunning.

The automakers are adopting different strategies to comply with the new emission norms. While some carmakers are trimming down their engines to smaller sizes, some are adding electric motors and lithium-ion batteries to make sure the powertrain emits lower pollutants into the environment. Considering this, it is not clear where Ferrar's V12 engine will head next, but it looks the turbocharging is very much a last resort for the OEM.

Meanwhile, Ferrari took the wrap off its new offering 12Cilindri, which claims to reach 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 7.9 seconds at a top speed of 340 kmph.

