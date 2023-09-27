HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Gen Mercedes Amg Glc 63 S E Performance, Glc 43 Coupe Suvs Make Global Debut

New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance, GLC 43 Coupe SUVs make global debut

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance and GLC 43 coupe SUVs, which get the Affalterbach treatment. Both coupe SUVs pack more power than before via a turbocharged mild-hybrid powertrain, while the receding roofline makes them more stylish than the predecessor. The AMG GLC 63 Coupe will go on sale by early 2024, while the GLC 63 S E Performance coupe will go on sale in the second half of 2024 as a 2025 model.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 20:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe draws power from a new turbo petrol mild-hybrid motor, while the GLC 63 S E Performance gets a strong hybrid turbo engine
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe draws power from a new turbo petrol mild-hybrid motor, while the GLC 63 S E Performance gets a strong hybrid turbo engine

Both versions get the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. The base GLC 43 coupe churns out 415 bhp with a short-term boost of 13.8 bhp via the mild-hybrid tech, while peak torque stands at 500 Nm.

Also Read : 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched in India. Check price, details, review and more

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance packs 671 bhp and 1,020 Nm from its hybrid engine and has an electric driving range of 12 km
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance packs 671 bhp and 1,020 Nm from its hybrid engine and has an electric driving range of 12 km
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance packs 671 bhp and 1,020 Nm from its hybrid engine and has an electric driving range of 12 km
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance packs 671 bhp and 1,020 Nm from its hybrid engine and has an electric driving range of 12 km

On the other hand, the GLC 63 S E Performance’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor is paired with an electric motor that belts out a combined output of 671 bhp and 1,020 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid also claims a pure electric driving range of 12 km. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.5 seconds and an electronically limited speed of 275 kmph.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
₹ 83.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Toyota Supra (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Supra
₹ 85 - 95 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M2
₹ 98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Type
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
₹ 3.30 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Both versions get a rear-axle steering and AMG Ride Control suspension as part of the standard kit. Other components remain the same including the suspension setup with adjustable suspension dampers, all-wheel drive, and braking hardware. The cabin layout also stays the same with the vertically stacked infotainment screen with the MBUX system.

The new GLC 43 and GLC 63 share the same interior with the vertically stacked infotainment screen, sports seats, AMG steering wheel and more
The new GLC 43 and GLC 63 share the same interior with the vertically stacked infotainment screen, sports seats, AMG steering wheel and more
The new GLC 43 and GLC 63 share the same interior with the vertically stacked infotainment screen, sports seats, AMG steering wheel and more
The new GLC 43 and GLC 63 share the same interior with the vertically stacked infotainment screen, sports seats, AMG steering wheel and more

Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm if the new AMG GLC coupes will make their way to the Indian market. However, considering the previous generation AMG GLC 43 coupe SUV was sold in India and was quite popular too, it’s likely that the coupe SUV will return and could be locally assembled as well.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2023, 20:28 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.