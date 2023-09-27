New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance, GLC 43 Coupe SUVs make global debut

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the new Mercedes -AMG GLC 63 S E Performance and GLC 43 coupe SUVs, which get the Affalterbach treatment. Both coupe SUVs pack more power than before via a turbocharged mild-hybrid powertrain, while the receding roofline makes them more stylish than the predecessor. The AMG GLC 63 Coupe will go on sale by early 2024, while the GLC 63 S E Performance coupe will go on sale in the second half of 2024 as a 2025 model.

Both versions get the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. The base GLC 43 coupe churns out 415 bhp with a short-term boost of 13.8 bhp via the mild-hybrid tech, while peak torque stands at 500 Nm.

Also Read : 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched in India. Check price, details, review and more

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance packs 671 bhp and 1,020 Nm from its hybrid engine and has an electric driving range of 12 km

On the other hand, the GLC 63 S E Performance’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor is paired with an electric motor that belts out a combined output of 671 bhp and 1,020 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid also claims a pure electric driving range of 12 km. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.5 seconds and an electronically limited speed of 275 kmph.

Both versions get a rear-axle steering and AMG Ride Control suspension as part of the standard kit. Other components remain the same including the suspension setup with adjustable suspension dampers, all-wheel drive, and braking hardware. The cabin layout also stays the same with the vertically stacked infotainment screen with the MBUX system.

The new GLC 43 and GLC 63 share the same interior with the vertically stacked infotainment screen, sports seats, AMG steering wheel and more

Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm if the new AMG GLC coupes will make their way to the Indian market. However, considering the previous generation AMG GLC 43 coupe SUV was sold in India and was quite popular too, it’s likely that the coupe SUV will return and could be locally assembled as well.

First Published Date: