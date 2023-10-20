In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 Price starts at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 96.2 Lakhs
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.4 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4