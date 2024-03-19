HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Vision Neue Klasse X Suv Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On March 21

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV teased ahead of global debut on March 21

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2024, 18:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept previews a new design direction range, previewing an upcoming electric SUV from the automaker.
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV teaser
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept will make its debut on March 21
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV teaser
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept will make its debut on March 21

BMW has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming Vision Neue Klasse X SUV, which will make its global debut on March 21, 2024. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept previews a new design direction for the automaker’s SUV range and the teaser reveals a silhouette of the offering, which appears to be identical to the iX.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept is expected to preview the upcoming range of cars based on the Neue Klasse EV platform. The new architecture will spawn six new cars that will start rolling out in the second half of 2025.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw M3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW M3
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
View Details
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
View Details

Also Read : BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept, a minimalist EV previewing future design

BMW is said to be working on a new five-seater SUV that will replace the current iX3 in the company’s portfolio and is likely to pack around 600 bhp. This will be joined by the BMW i3 saloon, which will be based on the Neue Klasse concept showcased at the 2023 Munich Motor Show. More models will be added to the portfolio in the second half of the decade.

The upcoming Vision Neue Klasse X will take on the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and the newly introduced Audi Q6 e-tron. The offering will be built at BMW’s Debrecen facility in Hungary from 2025, while the automaker’s Munich, Germany, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico, facilities will also begin building Neue Klasses models from 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Also Read : New generation BMW iX1 to be based on the Neue Klasse architecture

The BMW Neue Klasse platform will get the sixth-generation lithium-ion battery that has been developed in-house by BMW and comes with liquid cooling. More importantly, the new vehicles will be using the 800-volt electric architecture allowing 30 per cent faster charging times over the current BMW EV lineup. There’s also the new generation of electric motors that will power not only the Neue Klasse-based models but also the CLAR-based EVs.

More details on the Vision Neue Klasse X concept will be available later this week.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2024, 18:14 PM IST
TAGS: Macan e-tron BMW Vision Neue Klasse X BMW India BMW Vision Neue Klasse BMW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.