Kiara Advani buys a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S-Class worth 2.69 crores

Bollywood star Kiara Advani has purchased herself a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S-Class that costs ₹2.69 lakh. The actress was spotted on the streets of Mumbai, flaunting the brand-new ultra-luxury sedan. Interestingly, it seems the Bollywood stars are in a frenzy of buying plush luxury cars, as Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have recently purchased an Audi Q7 , and Jim Sarbh has bought a BMW 6-Series GT .

Kiara Advani was spotted with her brand new swanky Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in Mumbai yesterday. The luxury sedan from the German car brand's Maybach division is available in India at a price range of ₹2.69 crore and ₹3.73 crore (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedan is available in two different options in India, which are Maybach S-Class S580 and Maybach S-Class S680. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S580 is priced at ₹2.69 crore and comes powered by a 4.0-litre eight-cylinder mammoth petrol engine, while the Maybach S-Class S680 draws energy from an even bigger 6.0-litre 12-cylinder petrol motor.

The smaller engine churns out 496 bhp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. The bigger engine, on the other hand, kicks out 603 bhp of peak power and 900 Nm of maximum torque. Both these engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Both the variants of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class are capable of running at a top speed of 250 kmph.

While many celebrities in Bollywood own Mercedes-Benz models, some of them own the more premium Maybach models. Janhvi Kapoor owns a Mercedes-Maybach S560, which is the same model Kiara Advani has purchased. Besides that, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan too have Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedans in their garages. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are among the few Bollywood celebrities who own Mercedes-Maybach GLS models.

