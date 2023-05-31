HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kiara Advani Buys A Swanky Mercedes Maybach S Class Worth 2.69 Crores

Kiara Advani buys a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S-Class worth 2.69 crores

Bollywood star Kiara Advani has purchased herself a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S-Class that costs 2.69 lakh. The actress was spotted on the streets of Mumbai, flaunting the brand-new ultra-luxury sedan. Interestingly, it seems the Bollywood stars are in a frenzy of buying plush luxury cars, as Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have recently purchased an Audi Q7, and Jim Sarbh has bought a BMW 6-Series GT.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2023, 11:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class' price in India ranges between ₹2.69 crores and ₹3.73 crores.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class' price in India ranges between ₹2.69 crores and ₹3.73 crores.

Kiara Advani was spotted with her brand new swanky Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in Mumbai yesterday. The luxury sedan from the German car brand's Maybach division is available in India at a price range of 2.69 crore and 3.73 crore (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Mercedes-Maybach's first electric SUV EQS breaks cover with 600 km range

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedan is available in two different options in India, which are Maybach S-Class S580 and Maybach S-Class S680. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S580 is priced at 2.69 crore and comes powered by a 4.0-litre eight-cylinder mammoth petrol engine, while the Maybach S-Class S680 draws energy from an even bigger 6.0-litre 12-cylinder petrol motor.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class
₹1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes-benz S-class (w222) (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz S-class (w222)
 
NA
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The smaller engine churns out 496 bhp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. The bigger engine, on the other hand, kicks out 603 bhp of peak power and 900 Nm of maximum torque. Both these engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Both the variants of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class are capable of running at a top speed of 250 kmph.

While many celebrities in Bollywood own Mercedes-Benz models, some of them own the more premium Maybach models. Janhvi Kapoor owns a Mercedes-Maybach S560, which is the same model Kiara Advani has purchased. Besides that, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan too have Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedans in their garages. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are among the few Bollywood celebrities who own Mercedes-Maybach GLS models.

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
ARNV Branded Bajaj Pulsar Body Cover, Built Water Resistant Fabric, Comes with Pocket Mirror and Belt (Grey)
Rs. 454 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city