HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Aston Martin Join Hands With Tesla Rival Lucid For Ev Tech, Extends Pact With Mercedes

Aston Martin join hands with Tesla-rival Lucid for EV technology

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc is tying up with Lucid Group Inc. on electric vehicle technology, uniting the storied British carmaker and relative newcomer both backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Aston Martin will issue new shares to Lucid and make cash payments totaling $232 million in exchange for battery-electric powertrain components, the company said in a statement Monday. The UK manufacturer also extended a longtime cooperation with Mercedes-Benz Group AG, though it will no longer issue more shares to the German company that already owns a roughly 9% stake.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2023, 14:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has tied up with US-based EV maker Lucid to borrow EV technology. The carmaker plans to launch its first plug-in hybrid supercar, the Valhalla, early next year and its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025.
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has tied up with US-based EV maker Lucid to borrow EV technology. The carmaker plans to launch its first plug-in hybrid supercar, the Valhalla, early next year and its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025.

The announcements sent Aston Martin shares surging as much as 15%, their biggest intraday jump in more than a month.

“The proposed supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin," Chairman Lawrence Stroll said in a statement. “Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest-performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products."

Stroll, 63, is three years into an effort to turn around the British car manufacturer with a long history of financial trouble. Aston Martin has needed several capital raises since he threw the company a lifeline in early 2020, the most recent of which have made China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund major shareholders.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lx
₹2.82 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Public Investment Fund, or PIF, owns about 49% of Lucid and 18% of Aston Martin, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Aston Martin’s longstanding financial woes have made it increasingly reliant on partners for technology that other automakers consider core to their products. Models including the DBX sport utility vehicle and DB12 sports car are powered by Mercedes engines.

Going forward, Aston Martin will discuss future access to technology from Mercedes technology and will pay for it in cash, scrapping plans to issue more shares to its partner over the next year.

The Lucid deal will help Aston Martin toward its ambitious electrification targets. The carmaker plans to launch its first plug-in hybrid supercar, the Valhalla, early next year and its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025.

Aston Martin will make phased cash payments to Lucid totaling $132 million and has committed to spending at least $225 million on the EV maker’s powertrain components. Aston Martin also will pay another $10 million to Lucid for integrating its technology into its vehicles.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2023, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Lucid Mercedes Benz

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city