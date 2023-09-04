HT Auto
Mercedes CLA Concept unveiled with 750-km range, will rival Tesla Model 3

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new electric concept vehicle at the ongoing Munich Auto Show. The CLA Concept is aimed to take on the likes of long-range models like Tesla Model 3 among others in the global markets. The CLA Concept promises to offer range of more than 750 kms on a single charge, which is more than the Model 3. The average efficiency of the concept EV is around 12.0 kWh per 100 kms. It also claims to add up to 400 kms of range within just 15 minutes thanks to its fast charging capability.

HT Auto Desk
04 Sep 2023, 11:44 AM
Mercedes Benz has unveiled the CLA concept electric vehicle at the Munich Auto Show 2023. The EV concept claims to offer 750 kms of range and 536 bhp of power.
The design of the CLA Concept EV holds key to the design language of future electric cars from the German auto giant. The near-production EV, based on its ICE version, measures 4.74 meters long and 1.95 meters wide. The CLA Concept stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels. And that’s without mentioning its revolutionary aesthetic elements. At the front, the closed grille comes dotted with 274 illuminated 3D stars, making it look like straight out of a science fiction movie.

The interior is dominated by the MBUX Superscreen that spans the entire width of the dashboard, has Mini-LED technology and 3D graphics. In practice it consists of three separate screens that create a single visual ensemble. As for the infotainment system, it is based on the new MB-OS operating system developed by Mercedes itself, as well as an Nvidia processor, which also has a decorative role since it is visible under the Superscreen.

Also Read : Mercedes Benz hints at ‘baby’ G-Class electric SUV soon.

The CLA represents Mercedes Benz's efforts to make its EVs more attractive. The carmaker is planning to take on the likes of Tesla and BYD in markets like China. CLA could be the first among such EVs which will challenge the dominance of the US-based EV maker and the Chinese EV giants. Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer at Mercedes Benz, said, “We’re taking it to the next level. This car is extremely important for innovation reasons and to push the limits for what we can do with a series car."

Mercedes is also going to launch the new EQE electric SUV in India later this month. It will be the third electric vehicle from the carmaker in India besides the EQS and EQB. The EQE will come equipped with a 90.6 kWh battery pack which allows it to brag about a range of around 500 kms per charge.

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2023, 11:44 AM IST

