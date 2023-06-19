HT Auto
Life-size Tesla Model 3 Hot Wheels edition takes shape

If you're a car enthusiast, you must have heard of Hot Wheels and probably also played with its toy cars during your childhood. Now, a Hot Wheels Tesla Model 3 edition has taken shape and it's not just a toy car. It is a fully drivable 1:1 model, developed in partnership with several companies including Motor 1.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jun 2023, 15:09 PM
The Tesla Model 3 in Hot Wheels livery comes in a life-size version.
The Tesla Model 3 in Hot Wheels livery comes in a life-size version.

The Tesla comes wrapped in a satin anodized blue base - a Hot Wheels shade - along with proper logos on the side, emblazoned in the classic red flag that spans a majority of the side. The livery also sports lightning bolts and the number 3 lettering in bold, indicating that it is a Tesla Model 3.

The special model rides on a 19-inch OZ Racing Superturismo Aero-E wheels that have been specifically designed for high-performance electric cars. These wheels wear Goodyear F1 tyres. The exterior has been enhanced using a carbon-fiber body kit including a spoiler and diffuser at the rear, and a splitter at the front. The kit is claimed to provide additional downforce without compromising the EV's range.

The life size Tesla Model 3 Hot Wheels edition is a product of partnership between several companies including Hot Wheels. The EV's rocker panels on the sides feature the host of companies involved in bringing it to life. Nema Composite Solutions created the body kit while Tittarelli Luxury Custom created the livery. OZ wheels and Goodyear tyres are present along with Motor 1 editors being the minds behind the special vehicle.

The Model 3 Hot Wheels will be displayed at the 2023 Milan Monza Motor Show starting June 16 where enthusiasts can see it in person.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2023, 15:07 PM IST
