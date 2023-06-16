HT Auto
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has this advice for Toyota. Details here

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks Toyota should join the North American Charging Standard (NACS) coalition, to support the latter's electric cars with fast charging. Musk wrote this in a tweet, while replying to a Toyota bZ4X electric crossover owner's experience with the painfully slow charging process of the EV.

| Updated on: 16 Jun 2023, 10:10 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has advised Toyota should join the NACS coalition to increase charging speed for the Japanese car band's cars. (Getty Images via AFP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has advised Toyota should join the NACS coalition to increase charging speed for the Japanese car band's cars.

Elon Musk referred to the group of automotive brands that recently decided to ditch the CCS1 connector in their electric cars in favour of the Tesla-designed NACS plug. This coalition members also get access to Tesla's Supercharger network of more than 12,000 charging locations across North America, allowing cars manufactured by other brands to be charged using Tesla's charging infrastructure. This will allow the other brands' cars to charge fast using the Supercharger network, which is widely regarded as the most reliable in the industry.

Among other car brands, Ford was the first company to join the coalition. Ford announced that its electric vehicles will be able to top up their batteries at Supercharger stations with the help of an adapter starting in 2024. Then starting in 2025, the Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit will be fitted with the NACS charging ports, eliminating the need for an adapter.

Another US auto major General Motors too followed the same path, announcing a similar deal with Tesla. It said that the GM electric vehicles will also integrate with the Supercharger pay system, resulting in a seamless experience for General Motors EV owners. Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has invited Toyota to do the same thing.

Business Insider reported a story describing a Toyota bZ4X owner's experience of a nine-hour road trip with the EV, which needed an additional three hours for charging the batteries. Elon Musk replied in a tweet, referring to the story that Toyota should join the NACS coalition. “They should join the NACS coalition," he wrote.

With the NACS coalition, Tesla, Ford and General Motors have already marked the beginning of the end of CCS1 chargers. If Toyota joins the same coalition, it would be another nail in the coffin of CCS1.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2023, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Tesla Ford Tesla Toyota Elon Musk electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
