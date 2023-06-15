HT Auto
Tesla Cybertruck wears camouflage wrap, looks like ready for a jungle mission

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world. Since its unveiling in 2019, the pure electric pickup truck has garnered attention from consumers worldwide. However, despite the production timeline being set several times, the EV is yet to enter manufacturing. With Elon Musk promising the Cybertruck production to commence in September 2023, prototypes of the EV have been spotted frequently over the last few months. The latest one came wearing a camouflage wrap.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jun 2023, 16:03 PM
Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world and is ready for production in September 2023. (Image: Cybertruck Owners Club)
Despite so much hype about the Cybertruck, the EV's prototypes have been spotted minus any camouflage so far. This is what makes the latest prototype spotted in the wild, as it was the first-ever Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted with factory camouflage.

The particular Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted in Palo Alto, California, was fully covered by a camouflage vinyl wrap. Captured and posted by the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, the prototype doesn't show any notable difference from the ones spotted earlier. This makes it surprising as Tesla is not very enthusiastic about using camouflage wraps on its test prototypes and has only very rarely relied on this practice in the past. However, it could be a new strategy to generate more attention or otherwise; the company is reconsidering its stance on camouflage wraps. The auto manufacturers usually wrap their new or updated models' test prototypes to hide the design, proportions and other features that are not known to the public.

When the Tesla Cybertruck's camouflaged prototype images went viral on Twitter, the auto manufacturer's CEO Elon Musk jokingly wrote, “Good thing we used camo lol." The Cybertruck is slated to enter production in September this year in the Giga Texas factory in the US. Initially, the electric pickup truck is slated to be produced in limited numbers. However, the production pace will increase from 2024, as Tesla CEO Musk has revealed.

