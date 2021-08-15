Ola Electric scooter S1 is most affordable in this state. Check full price list

Ola Electric has launched its much-awaited electric scooters. Available in two variants S1 and S1 Pro, the electric scooters are already available for bookings at ₹499 for the last few weeks. Now, the ride-hailing service provider turned into a two-wheeler manufacturer has announced the pricing of the Ola electric scooters.

The S1 electric scooter is priced at rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), while the S1 Pro is priced at ₹129,999 (ex-showroom). Ola Electric has partnered with several banks that will offer EMI options for consumers. The EV maker claims that EMI options will start from ₹2,999 per month.

In recent times, several state governments have announced their respective subsidies for electric vehicles. This ensures the Ola electric scooter prices will be cheaper than the announced amount after applying the subsidy benefits of the respective states and the FAME-II scheme that is offered by the central governments.

Full price list (ex-showroom, post-state and FAME-II subsidy) of Ola Electric scooter across India:

State S1 Price S1 Pro price Gujarat ₹ 79,999 ₹ 109,999 Delhi ₹ 85,099 ₹ 110,499 Maharashtra ₹ 94,999 ₹ 124,999 Rajasthan ₹ 89,968 ₹ 119,138 All other states ₹ 99,999 ₹ 129,999

Gujarat will be the state where Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro will be most affordable after applying the subsidies under Gujarat EV policy and FAME-II scheme as well. The S1 will be available at ₹79,999 in the state, while the S1 Pro will be priced at ₹109,999.

Delhi government's EV policy is one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies with demand incentives offered under it. The S1 and S1 Pro in the national capital will be available at ₹85,099 and ₹110,149 respectively.

In Maharashtra, S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will be available at ₹94,999 and ₹124,999 respectively. In Rajasthan, the prices of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will be ₹89,968 and ₹119,138 respectively. Ola Electric says that the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will be available at ₹99,999 and ₹129,999 respectively in all other states.