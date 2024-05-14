Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to begin on May 15. Here's how to book

HT Auto
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings are slated to begin officially on May 15 and you can book the compact SUV at an amount of 21,000.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO compact SUV in India just a few days ago as a significantly updated iteration of the Mahindra XUV300. While bookings for the compact SUV have been unofficially commenced at dealerships, Mahindra is slated to start accepting bookings for the XUV 3XO officially from May 15. Interested consumers can book the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet rivalling compact SUV at an amount of 21,000 at the official dealerships and through the OEM's dedicated website. The SUV is priced between 7.49 lakh and 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a significantly updated design and a wide range of fresh features. However, mechanically, the compact SUV remains unchanged as it carries the same powertrain setup as the Mahindra XUV300. The SUV gets a new front profile, which looks more aggressive thanks to the revamped radiator grille flanked by new design projector headlamps and inverted LED daytime running lights.

Watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style? | Check - Price, Interior, Colours

Moving to the side profile, the SUV gets new design alloy wheels adding a sporty vibe to the car, while the other design elements come carrying a similar vibe as the XUV300. At the back, the taillights have been changed completely, while the addition of the new LED strip running through the middle of the tailgate and connecting the C-shaped LED taillights add zing to the SUV.

The interior of the Mahindra XUV 3XO has received a host of changes. It claims to come with the segment-leading dual-pane panoramic sunroof, while the lower variants come with a single-pane sunroof. On the feature front, it gets the AdrenoX operating system from the Mahindra XUV700, Level 2 ADAS, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control etc.

The Level 2 ADAS comes as a major feature for the new Mahindra XUV 3XO, which bundles a wide range of advanced technology-aided key safety features that include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and smart pilot assist.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, while transmission choices for the SUV include both manual and AMT units.

First Published Date: 14 May 2024, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra Mahindra XUV 3XO XUV 3XO

