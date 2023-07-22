HT Auto
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4

Force Motors Gurkha Specifications

Force Motors Gurkha is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 13,59,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2596.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
13.59 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Force Motors Gurkha Specs

Force Motors Gurkha comes in one diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Gurkha measures 4,116 mm in length, 1,812 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. A four-seat ...Read More

Force Motors Gurkha Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
4X4
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16
Height
2075
Length
4116
Width
1812
Wheelbase
2400
Bootspace
500
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
63
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
3
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front Only
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Trip Meter
1 Trip
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Differential Lock
Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Force Motors Gurkha Alternatives

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Gurkha vs Seltos
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Gurkha vs Jimny
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Gurkha vs Venue N Line
UPCOMING
MG Baojun 510

MG Baojun 510

11 Lakhs Onwards
Check Baojun 510 details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 Lakhs Onwards
Check Elevate details
View similar Cars

Force Motors Gurkha News

The 5-door version of the Gurkha was spotted in Manali.
Force Gurkha 5-door spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar
22 Jul 2023
The Gurkha has more road presence than the Jimny because of its dimensions.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Which 4x4 off-roader SUV should you buy?
27 May 2023
2021 Force Gurkha SUV was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
Force Motors introduces free roadside assistance for Gurkha owners
24 May 2023
Force Gurkha five-door SUV was recently spotted in Maharashtra, offering a look at the third row which was added over the smaller version of the off-roader. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Charudatta Gokhale)
Force Gurkha 5-door SUV spied ahead of launch. Offers sneak peek into third row
28 Oct 2022
The Kerala Police department recently purchased 44 Force Gurkha SUVs to serve in its fleet.&nbsp;
Force Gurkha joins Mahindra Bolero SUVs as part of Kerala Police fleet
12 Feb 2022
View all
 

Force Motors Gurkha Variants & Price List

Force Motors Gurkha price starts at ₹ 13.59 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Force Motors Gurkha comes in 1 variants. Force Motors Gurkha top variant price is ₹ 13.59 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4X4
13.59 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details