Force Motors Gurkha Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Force Motors Gurkha comes in one diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Gurkha measures 4,116 mm in length, 1,812 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. A four-seat model, Force Motors Gurkha sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Force Motors Gurkha price starts at ₹ 13.59 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Force Motors Gurkha comes in 1 variants. Force Motors Gurkha top variant price is ₹ 13.59 Lakhs.
₹13.59 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual