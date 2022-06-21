Mg Hector On Road Price
MG Hector Price List, Specifications and Features
1451 cc | 141 bhp |
Mg Hector FAQ's
The MG Hector Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT is priced on the road at Rs 1,555,587 in Delhi.
In Delhi, the RTO charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT will be Rs 142,980.
The insurance Charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs 62,307.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the MG Hector in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,349,800, RTO - Rs. 142,980, Insurance - Rs. 62,307, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the MG Hector in Delhi is Rs. 1,555,587.
The top model of the MG Hector is the MG Hector Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 2,268,627 on the road in Delhi.
The on-road price of the top variant of MG Hector is Rs. 2,268,627. MG Hector is offered in 10.0 variants - the base model is MG Hector Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT and the top variant is MG Hector Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone which comes at a price tag of Rs. 2,268,627.
MG Hector's on-road price in Delhi starts at Rs. 1,555,587 and rises to Rs. 2,268,627. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the MG Hector in Delhi will be Rs. 24,246. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.
